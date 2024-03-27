Türkiye's Ambassador to Berlin requested German authorities to boost security measures in the wake of violence by sympathizers of the PKK terrorist group.

Ambassador Ahmet Başar Şen raised the concerns during talks with German Foreign Ministry officials and called for stronger security measures for the diplomatic missions, Turkish institutions and businesses, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported diplomatic sources as saying.

A group of PKK supporters attacked Türkiye's Consulate General building late Tuesday, following a pro-PKK demonstration in the city center of Hannover, without any intervention from police.

There were no injuries in the attack, but the windows and main entrance door to the building were damaged.

Diplomats said Şen also conveyed Türkiye's expectations from authorities to take more determined action against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the PKK terror group in Germany.

The PKK, classified as an "ethno-nationalist" terrorist organization by the EU's law enforcement agency, Europol, has been banned in Germany since 1993.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, BfV, warned in its annual report that PKK remains the largest foreign extremist group in the country and its followers can carry out violent attacks upon instructions from group leaders abroad.

Several reports from Turkish and international law enforcement agencies have shown the group can finance its bloody terrorist campaign through drug trafficking in the European Union, raking in over $1.5 billion annually. It relies on its supporters and pro-PKK political groups across Europe.

Europol's EU Terrorism Situation & Trend Report also revealed that the group maintained "an apparatus that provided logistical and financial support to its operatives in Türkiye and neighboring countries and promoted its political objectives." This apparatus mainly operated under the guise of legally recognized entities, such as Kurdish associations, it added.

Although Türkiye has repeatedly called on its NATO ally Germany to take stronger action against the PKK, the terrorist group's activities have been largely tolerated by authorities and Berlin has been reluctant to do more to combat the group.

Türkiye has been frequently voicing concerns over European countries' tolerance toward the PKK; however, the terrorist organization still maintains a strong presence in the region, being able to hold rallies and engage in recruitment activities.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.