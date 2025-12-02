Numan Kurtulmuş became the first speaker of Parliament to visit Tajikistan as he traveled to Dushanbe on Tuesday. Kurtulmuş, accompanied by a delegation of lawmakers, was received by President Emomali Rahmon. Kurtulmuş and Rahmon exchanged views on global and regional issues and Türkiye-Tajikistan ties.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kurtulmuş said Türkiye and Tajikistan were two brotherly, friendly countries.

“We are two countries that share a common culture, faith, civilization and values. Although the physical distance between us is great, Turks and Tajiks are two nations bound by heartfelt friendship. I hope this visit will strengthen the ties of friendship and brotherhood between our countries. As you know, Türkiye was among the first states to recognize Tajikistan after it gained independence. I would like to once again express our satisfaction in having fulfilled such an important historic responsibility toward our Tajik brothers,” Kurtulmuş said.

“In the period ahead, we will continue joint efforts between the parliaments of our two countries, both through friendship groups and specialized committees. This will help advance our bilateral parliamentary relations and create common ground for Türkiye and Tajikistan to act together in international assemblies. I believe today’s meetings, which will continue throughout the day, will yield highly productive results,” he said.

Kurtulmuş also expressed hope that reciprocal visits between Türkiye and Tajikistan would continue to increase.

“Central Asia is a region with significant potential in the emerging global order. As you know, the bipolar world system is now behind us. A new world is being built, and one of its defining characteristics is that it is multipolar and multicentered. In this context, there is a population of nearly 300 million stretching from Central Asia to Türkiye, the Balkans and Europe. Tajikistan is an integral part of this geography and this population,” he added.

"We hope stability and peace in Central Asia become permanent and that the climate of stability grows stronger. We also hope that cooperation among these countries and their peoples deepens. As Türkiye, we continue to strengthen our close relations with Central Asian nations day by day. This will not only promote regional cohesion but also foster heartfelt bonds of friendship among our peoples. I hope our official visit to Dushanbe will bring beneficial outcomes and help further advance relations between Türkiye and Tajikistan.” Kurtulmuş concluded.