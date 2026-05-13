Türkiye on Wednesday formally rejected Greece’s objection to the use of the term “Turkish Straits” at the United Nations, describing Athens’ criticism as politically motivated and inconsistent with longstanding international usage.

In a letter addressed to U.N. Security Council President Fu Cong and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, said Greece’s reaction to the term during a recent Security Council session was “aimed at serving domestic political interests” and called the move “unfortunate.”

“Türkiye categorically and completely rejects Greece’s unfounded claims,” Yıldız wrote, stressing that efforts to politicize a widely recognized geographical term do not contribute to regional stability or constructive dialogue.

The dispute emerged during an April 29 Security Council meeting on maritime security and the protection of waterways, where Yıldız referred to the Bosphorus and Dardanelles collectively as the “Turkish Straits” while outlining measures Türkiye has taken to ensure freedom of navigation.

The Greek representative objected to the terminology, arguing that the 1936 Montreux Convention does not use the phrase “Turkish Straits” and instead refers specifically to the Dardanelles, the Sea of Marmara and the Bosphorus.

In his letter, Yıldız said the term “Turkish Straits” is an established and geographically accurate expression that has long been used in international practice and remains fully consistent with the implementation of the Montreux Convention.

He emphasized that the Bosphorus and Dardanelles are under the sovereignty of Türkiye and noted that states have the authority to determine the official names of geographical areas under their jurisdiction.

Türkiye and Greece are at odds over a range of issues, including disputes in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, airspace and maritime jurisdiction claims, the status of demilitarized islands and the Cyprus question.

Despite periodic tensions, the two NATO allies have in recent years pursued a cautious normalization process through high-level diplomatic contacts, confidence-building measures and cooperation on trade, migration and tourism, while continuing to maintain sharply differing positions on sovereignty and regional security matters.

According to Turkish officials, Greece has for years objected to the use of the term “Turkish Straits” in both NATO and U.N. settings despite widespread international usage.

Yıldız underlined that the term has been used consistently in numerous international documents and organizations, including NATO and the International Maritime Organization.

The Turkish envoy argued that the Montreux Convention regulates passage through the Bosphorus, Sea of Marmara and Dardanelles, but was never intended to standardize geographical terminology.

He said Greece’s efforts to promote alternative terminology could “only be justified by historical aspirations” and would not alter “the legal or political status of the Turkish Straits.”

Türkiye, he added, will continue using the term in line with its sovereignty and jurisdiction rights and expects all U.N. member states, including Greece, to respect what it described as established international usage.