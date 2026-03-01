President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Kuwait’s emir on Sunday, expressing concern over recent attacks targeting Kuwait and emphasizing that disputes should be resolved through diplomacy and negotiations.

Türkiye’s communications directorate said Erdoğan conveyed his condolences and well wishes to Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah following Iranian attacks.

The U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top officials, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes that hit several Gulf countries.

During the call, Erdoğan said the most rational path to resolving regional tensions is through dialogue and diplomatic efforts. He added that Türkiye would continue to do its part to help quickly restore stability and a climate of peace in the region.

Since the war began, Erdoğan spoke by phone with leaders of Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, expressing sorrow about the attacks directed at their countries and concern about repercussions of the war for regional and global security.