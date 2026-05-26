President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday that Türkiye would continue supporting efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region, stressing that Ankara stands ready to contribute to positive outcomes in ongoing negotiations amid escalating tensions.

Erdoğan made the remarks during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Presidential Communications Directorate.

The Turkish president stressed that Ankara is working together with “brotherly countries” to help de-escalate tensions and support negotiations toward a positive outcome, reiterating Türkiye’s longstanding position favoring diplomacy over further confrontation in the region.

Erdoğan also said the ongoing conflict in the region had cast a shadow over the Eid al-Adha holiday, adding that he believes the Iranian people will overcome the current difficulties and emerge safely from the crisis.

Erdoğan also conveyed his Eid al-Adha greetings to Pezeshkian during the call.