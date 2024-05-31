President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed Türkiye-Libya relations, Israel’s attacks on Gaza and regional and global developments with Tripoli-based unity Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Friday.

Erdoğan told Dbeibah that Türkiye is ready to provide support to start a dialogue process for establishing unity in Libya while preserving the legitimacy of the National Unity Government.

The two leaders also touched upon bilateral energy cooperation, as Erdoğan said it is crucial to keep close contact to protect mutual interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdoğan also welcomed Libya’s support to the Palestinian cause, as he said Tripoli’s decision to join the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel’s genocide in Gaza was on point.

An interim ICJ ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza, which Israel has so far steadily ignored.

In May, Türkiye announced it would also officially join the Gaza genocide case next to South Africa.

Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled longtime dictator Gadhafi in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.

Türkiye and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Türkiye’s aid to help the internationally recognized Libyan government push back Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s forces. Türkiye supported the U.N.-recognized legitimate government in Tripoli against the eastern-based illegitimate forces led by Haftar, who was backed by Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia. Türkiye’s support for the Tripoli government was critical in repelling the Haftar forces’ offensive to capture the capital Tripoli and led to a period of stability resulting in the formation of the unity government.