In photos: Devastating earthquake in Haiti kills over 1000

by Agencies Aug 16, 2021 10:56 am +03 +03:00

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday with the death toll to over 1,200, as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors.

People walk past a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Aug. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Hunched on benches, curled up in chairs or even lying the floor, those injured in the powerful earthquake that wreaked havoc on Haiti on Saturday crowded an overburdened hospital near the epicenter.

An injured patient's legs are treated at a hospital in Les Cayes on Aug. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Damage is seen in an area after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti, in Jeremie, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Twitter @JCOMHaiti/Social Media via Reuters)

People look for survivors at a destroyed house, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel after the earthquake hit in Les Cayes, Aug. 14, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Rubble from a destroyed wall lies outside the "Sacré coeur des Cayes" church in Les Cayes on Aug. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A man recovers what he can after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti in Les Cayes, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Patients gather at a makeshift medical camp in Les Cayes, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel in Les Cayes, Aug. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People walk past a body following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People look for survivors at a house destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Haitians rest outdoors after the earthquake in Les Cayes, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Soldiers and members of a rescue and protection team clean debris from a house in Les Cayes, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

