President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said Türkiye has emerged as a trusted and sought-after actor in international peace efforts, advancing with confidence on both diplomatic and economic fronts while maintaining a principled foreign policy that protects the oppressed and avoids reckless adventurism.

Speaking at the Foreign Economic Relations Board’s (DEIK) 38th Ordinary Financial General Assembly and Masters of Respect Award Ceremony in Istanbul, Erdoğan praised Türkiye’s growing diplomatic weight, citing mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, its principled stance during the Gaza crisis, and its role in Libya, Karabakh, the Gulf, and beyond.

“Türkiye is becoming a sought-after actor at peace tables,” Erdoğan said. “Today, Türkiye trusts and believes in itself and is advancing toward its goals with confidence and firm steps. We neither remain silent in the face of oppression nor chase adventure. Every step is calculated and driven by conscience, justice, and the dignity of human life.”

Erdoğan stressed that Ankara’s approach is rooted in protecting the interests of all 86 million citizens while standing with oppressed peoples worldwide. He said Türkiye has consistently pursued “balanced, principled, and resolute” policies shaped from an Ankara-centered perspective — not by seeking approval from foreign powers.

He recalled Türkiye’s mediation between Russia and Ukraine from the first day of the war, its response to Israel’s assaults in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran, and its decision to halt trade with Israel in protest of what he called the “Gaza genocide.” He also pointed to the strengthening of ties with Gulf states and Türkiye’s presence “wherever needed” — from Libya to Karabakh.

“Even our rivals now speak with praise about Türkiye’s balanced and principled stance,” he said.

Economic strength bolstering diplomacy

Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye’s economic achievements, saying record exports and a historic milestone in national income support its global influence.

In July 2025, Türkiye posted the highest monthly goods export figure in its history at $25 billion, with foreign trade deficits at their lowest in nine months. Annual exports in 2002 stood at $36 billion; today, monthly exports alone approach that level.

Per capita income rose to $15,971 in the first quarter of 2025, while national income surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, reaching $1.37 trillion. “This shows Türkiye has moved into a different league,” Erdoğan said.

He also underlined the transformation in export composition, with medium- and high-tech goods exceeding $101 billion in value, making up 41% of total exports. The defense sector reached $7.15 billion in exports to 180 countries, while the automotive industry ranked fourth in Europe and 12th globally.

Erdoğan credited DEIK for driving Türkiye’s global trade diplomacy, saying it now serves as both a representative of the private sector and a diplomatic voice for Turkish business abroad.

Domestic unity as part of peace vision

Turning to domestic politics, Erdoğan praised the establishment of the Turkish Parliament’s “National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission,” describing it as a breakthrough in Türkiye’s fight against terrorism and a symbol of political unity.

“This is a historic process that can change who wins and loses,” he said, noting that the committee’s first meeting carried a constructive atmosphere, which he hopes will grow stronger.

He said Türkiye’s half-century struggle with terrorism has cost the economy an estimated $2 trillion and claimed countless young lives, destroying families and hindering democracy. “Now, we want the country and the nation to stop losing,” he said.

“Our envelope is unity, our message is brotherhood,” Erdoğan declared. “This letter, signed by all 86 million citizens, will reach its address sooner or later. In the end, we will present not only a strong economy but also a strong democracy and brotherhood.”

Erdoğan concluded by affirming that Türkiye will continue to expand its diplomatic role, strengthen economic power, and protect its national interests while advancing peace at home and abroad.