Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Wednesday that Türkiye and Belgium are aiming to expand cooperation across trade, defense, energy and digital transformation following talks in Ankara with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot.

Yılmaz said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he met Prevot and his delegation at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital as part of the Belgian Economic Mission to Türkiye led by Queen Mathilde.

"We are pleased that our relations with Belgium, our NATO ally and partner, are gaining new momentum in areas such as trade, energy, connectivity, defense industry and digital transformation,” Yılmaz stated.

He noted that bilateral trade volume reached $9.2 billion in 2025 and said both countries aim to increase the figure further in the coming years.

He said both countries are determined to strengthen defense cooperation within the NATO framework while deepening joint work on "strategic issues such as the Middle Corridor and energy security.”

He also emphasized the importance of "a constructive, inclusive and strategic approach” in Türkiye-EU relations.

Yılmaz further expressed hope that meetings held during the Belgian Economic Mission, described as the largest Belgian delegation visit to Türkiye under Queen Mathilde’s leadership, would open the door to new partnerships and mark "a new turning point” in relations with both Belgium and the EU.