Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chaired a meeting of the consuls general of Türkiye in Ankara on Thursday.

Fidan said services provided to Turkish communities abroad form a key dimension of the country’s foreign policy, emphasizing that consulates perform some of the most critical daily tasks.

“Our consulates handle a significant volume of transactions efficiently,” Fidan said. “In 2004, our overseas transactions totaled only 147,000 annually. Today, that figure exceeds 3 million.”

Fidan said the conference would assess ways to expand and diversify services for Turkish citizens living abroad, improve service quality, strengthen ties between consular regions and Türkiye, and empower Turkish communities overseas. He added that the ministry would also work on developing a joint strategy and road map for the future in coordination with other government institutions.

“With 263 missions, we have the world’s third-largest diplomatic network,” Fidan said. “We are preparing to open our 264th mission. With 99 consulates general, we have the most extensive consular network of any country. Nearly 2,000 personnel serve our citizens abroad with dedication.”

Fidan noted that the number increases further when legal advisers and attached officers are included.

Reiterating that consular services represent a vital component of foreign policy, he said: “Our consulates perform one of the most critical daily functions. You act as a bridge between our ministry, other institutions, and more than 7.5 million Turkish citizens living abroad. We are committed to strengthening our missions both in capacity and quality. In 2004, we processed only 147,000 overseas transactions annually; today, we handle over 3 million. Türkiye is among the countries providing the most diverse and numerous consular services, offering more than 9,000 different services across 70 categories.”

Fidan said direct contact with citizens abroad primarily occurs through consular services, making consulates indispensable. He underlined the ministry’s focus on adopting new technologies, noting major progress in expanding online consular services and building the necessary infrastructure. He said Türkiye ranks among the world leaders in e-government and electronic notification systems.

Fidan also highlighted that establishing ballot boxes abroad since 2014 has strengthened citizens’ ties to Türkiye. He said nearly 2 million Turkish citizens voted in 73 countries and 16 additional cities during the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections, adding that consulates played a key role in the process.

“Consulates serve as the gateway for our citizens and compatriots abroad,” Fidan said. “They extend a helping hand whenever assistance is needed. We proudly interpret the concept of ‘consular protection’ in the broadest sense.”

He noted that the Consular Call Center plays a vital role: “Over the past 15 years, the center has become the main contact point for our citizens during natural disasters, wars, crises, and evacuations. Operating 24/7 in nine languages, it handles more than 2,000 calls daily.”

Fidan stressed the importance of coordination among government institutions in serving citizens effectively. “Ensuring that our citizens and compatriots are represented in politics, economics, academia, and education in their countries of residence is essential,” he said. “Supporting their socioeconomic advancement and maintaining strong ties with Turkish civil society organizations are key responsibilities of our consulates.”

He emphasized that consuls general should promote unity and solidarity within Turkish communities in their regions, while ensuring that the support of the Turkish state is felt.

“Abroad – especially in the West – attacks on our mosques, homes, workplaces, beliefs, holy book and citizens occur almost daily,” Fidan said, noting that more than 750 racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic incidents have been recorded since 2023. He said combating hate crimes is not only a political and legal duty but also a moral one, stressing the obligation to protect the dignity and safety of Turkish citizens everywhere. Turkophobic attacks are particularly concentrated in Europe. Most recently, Turkish citizens in Montenegro faced such attacks after an incident allegedly involving the stabbing of a local in the Balkan country. The said citizens were eventually cleared of charges, but not before mass riots threatening the Turkish community in the country.

He also said consulates play roles in promoting political and trade relations, supporting cultural and sports activities, and developing sister-city partnerships. “Across a vast geography, you represent our state and defend our nation’s interests with great sacrifice, often at the expense of your families and personal lives,” he said. “We take great pride in your achievements.”

Fidan concluded by honoring Turkish diplomats who were martyred in the line of duty and expressing hope that participants would make the most of the conference.