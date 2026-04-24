Türkiye and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a Strategic Partnership Framework Document during Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s visit to London, marking a significant step in deepening ties between the two NATO allies.

The agreement, signed by Fidan and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on the first day of Fidan’s two-day visit, aims to strengthen the existing strategic partnership and broaden cooperation built on close bilateral dialogue.

In a joint statement, the two countries described the document as a “solid foundation” for enhancing collaboration between allies that share “a historic friendship, excellent bilateral relations, and a common perspective on a wide range of international issues and global challenges.”

The statement emphasized a shared commitment to security and stability, particularly in the Middle East, and highlighted the growing importance of NATO in an evolving geopolitical landscape.

“NATO’s Strategic Concept, as well as its core tasks of deterrence and defense, will continue to form the basis of our cooperation in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security,” the statement said, adding that strong transatlantic relations remain essential for peace and stability in Europe.

Expanding trade

The framework also confirms both countries’ intention to boost bilateral trade and investment, including ongoing negotiations to update their existing Free Trade Agreement. Officials say a more comprehensive deal is expected to support joint economic growth and reflect changing global economic conditions.

Cooper underscored Türkiye’s importance on the global stage, describing it as “an indispensable partner for global security” in a post on social media. She added that the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation as NATO allies while strengthening economic ties to promote shared prosperity.

Fidan’s visit comes amid a period of intensified engagement between Ankara and London, with high-level contacts increasing in recent months. The growing momentum in relations has been particularly visible in defense and trade.

Defense industry

One of the most notable developments has been Türkiye’s agreement to purchase 20 Eurofighter fighter jets, alongside efforts to finalize a new free trade deal. The Eurofighter jets are produced by a multinational consortium including British firms, and the deal reflects expanding defense industry cooperation between the two countries.

Türkiye is also exploring additional acquisitions of Eurofighter aircraft from Qatar and Oman, which, if completed, would significantly expand its fleet.

Beyond defense, both sides aim to deepen cooperation in key sectors such as energy and the broader economy. As two NATO members outside the European Union, Türkiye and the UK share similar strategic positioning, which has further encouraged closer alignment, particularly after Britain’s departure from the EU.

Post-Brexit framework

Following Brexit, Ankara and London moved quickly to safeguard trade by signing a provisional agreement covering goods in 2020. Current negotiations seek to replace that deal with a more modern and comprehensive framework. Officials confirmed that the fourth round of talks was completed in March, signaling steady progress.

Diplomatic sources said Fidan’s agenda in London also includes preparations for an upcoming NATO summit scheduled to take place in Ankara on July 7-8. His visit follows recent talks in Ankara with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Recent bilateral engagement has extended across multiple levels of government. Defense ministers Yaşar Güler and John Healey met in London in March, while Trade Minister Ömer Bolat held talks earlier this year to advance free trade negotiations.

Despite growing cooperation, both countries face shared challenges in their relations with the European Union. Applications by Türkiye and the U.K. to participate in the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, a 150 billion euro ($175 billion) defense financing initiative, were rejected. The issue is expected to feature prominently at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara.

Regional and global security issues also featured prominently in Fidan’s discussions with his British counterpart. Talks addressed ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides emphasizing the importance of diplomacy.

Türkiye has reiterated its support for dialogue to end the war in Ukraine, offering to host direct negotiations and provide assistance to both parties. The issue remains a key priority in Ankara’s diplomatic efforts.

Developments in the Gulf were also discussed, including proposals by Britain and France to establish an international force to ensure free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Türkiye has similarly stressed the importance of maintaining open transit through the strategic waterway.