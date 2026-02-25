Speaking on the fifth anniversary of Russia-Ukraine conflict, Türkiye's U.N. envoy warned that "misleading" comparisons with other conflicts risk undermining efforts to end the war in Ukraine, urging the international community to focus on diplomacy and a just, sustainable peace.

"As the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year, the human loss, destruction and civil humanitarian consequences caused by the conflict continue to grow each day," Ahmet Yıldız said at a U.N. General Assembly session on Ukraine on Tuesday, adding that, "This protracted war has profound implications for international peace and security. It is high time to end it, and the ultimate solution lies in diplomacy."

Reaffirming Ankara's position, he said: "While continuing to support Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Türkiye has consistently advocated for a negotiated solution. Since the very outset of the conflict, Türkiye has assumed a leading role in international diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine."

“In pursuit of this objective, we have maintained close contact with both Ukraine and Russia to develop pathways for a diplomatic solution," he said.

Highlighting mediation efforts by Türkiye, Yıldız pointed to the talks held in Antalya and Istanbul at the early stages of the war.

"Last year, Türkiye hosted three rounds of direct technical talks between the warring parties in Istanbul. The Istanbul talks served as a cornerstone for confidence building, enabling the process on humanitarian issues and making dialogue possible," he added.

Welcoming renewed engagement, Yıldız said: "We welcome the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the latest U.S.-led efforts to promote diplomacy and end the war. The renewed diplomatic momentum has raised hopes for a negotiated solution."

“That said, significant issues remain unresolved. Only with a strong commitment to a peaceful settlement and understanding that there are no losers in peace can a negotiated solution be achieved," he added.

Expressing hope for the diplomatic efforts to yield a lasting and just peace in Ukraine, Yıldız said: "I wish to express my sincere hope that the next year will mark not another year of war, but an anniversary of peace."