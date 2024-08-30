Türkiye on Thursday called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be held accountable for the massacres in Gaza and human rights violations in occupied Palestine.

Speaking at the 50th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Cameroon, Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz noted the significance of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's remarks before the Turkish Parliament on Aug. 15.

"It was meaningful that President Abbas highlighted that our lives are not more valuable than the lives of children in Gaza. This should be a wakeup call for all of us," he said.

Israel has fueled tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories amid its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 40,500 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023. The Israeli army last week launched a major military operation in the occupied West Bank, killing at least 19 Palestinians in three days of raids.

Türkiye is among the most vocal critics of Israel’s aggression in Gaza, calling it “genocide,” and has cut off all ties with Tel Aviv after the resumption of the conflict. Ankara often calls for Muslim unity to stop Israel.

Yılmaz also addressed the OIC's foundational purpose of protecting holy sites amid increasing Israeli provocations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"The OIC must always remember its reason for existence," he stressed.

On the situation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, Yılmaz highlighted their ongoing suffering under isolation and called for reaffirming their rights.

"The OIC should show solidarity with the Turkish minority in Western Thrace and the Turkish community in the 12 islands," he said.

He invited participants to the 51st CFM to be held in Türkiye in 2025 and underscored the importance of unity against Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"The Islamic world must move in greater solidarity," he said.

Yılmaz also attended the CFM Jammu-Kashmir Contact Group meeting, reiterating Türkiye's support for the Kashmiri people and the need for regional peace and stability.

Additionally, during the meeting, he engaged in bilateral talks with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Bangladeshi Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain, Senegalese Secretary of State for Senegalese Abroad Amadou Cherif Diouf and Tunisian Deputy Minister Mohamed Ben Ayed.

The CFM, scheduled for Aug. 29-30, is set to produce over 100 decisions and adopt the Yaounde Declaration, including Türkiye's hosting of the 51st CFM.

During his visit, Yılmaz also met with representatives at the Turkish Embassy in Yaounde and participated in the donation ceremony of 62 prostheses by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to the National Disabled Rehabilitation Center.