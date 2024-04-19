Amid reports of an Israeli attack targeting Iran, Türkiye on Friday called on all parties to exercise restraint, stressing the importance of preventing further escalation.

"In light of the latest developments, it is becoming increasingly evident that the tensions that were initially caused by Israel's illegal attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus risk turning into a permanent conflict," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry urged "all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to a wider conflict."

"The priority of the international community should be to stop the massacre in Gaza and to ensure lasting peace in our region by establishing a Palestinian state," it said.

Tension escalated further between Iran and Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven military advisers were killed. The ministry statement came after a reported Israeli attack on Iran as sounds of heavy explosions were heard in at least two Iranian cities in the wee hours of Friday morning amid an alleged Israeli attack inside Iran.

Iran's neighbor Türkiye severed ties with Israel after the Netanyahu government launched an all-out attack on the Gaza Strip, targeting innocent civilians. Ankara has pursued intense diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which claimed the lives of thousands of people, since Oct. 7. It has repeatedly called on the international community to contribute to efforts for a cease-fire and full access of the Palestinian enclave to humanitarian aid amid Israeli blockade.

Western states have sought to send Iran messages via Türkiye in recent days to reiterate appeals for de-escalation, a Western diplomat said Friday. The messages were conveyed before reported Israeli attacks on Iran early on Friday, after which Tehran indicated it had no plans for further retaliation.

After Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel over the weekend, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry confirmed contacts with Iran and the United States in a statement, saying Ankara had called for restraint and warned of a regional war if tensions escalated further.

"In recent days we have sought to send Iran messages via Turkey – particularly reiterating the message of de-escalation," said a Western diplomat, when asked about messages carried to Tehran by Ankara. The Turkish Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment on the matter.

John Bass, the acting U.S. under secretary of state, traveled to Ankara earlier this week and met Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. "They ... discussed the critical importance of preventing further escalation or a wider conflict in the region," a U.S. official said.