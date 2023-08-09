Türkiye called on Russia and Ukraine to sit on the negotiation table without delay to end the war, highlighting the importance of the resumption of the grain deal for contributing to global food security.

In a statement released after the National Security Council (MGK) meeting on Wednesday, the Communications Directorate said Ankara made a call for peace to both sides and emphasized the significance of returning to the Black Sea Grain Initiative to prevent potential food crisis in needy countries.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed in July 2022 along with Türkiye, the U.N., and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February last year. Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

The meeting also concluded that the escalation of tensions in the Black Sea will not benefit any countries.

Türkiye will continue to fight all terrorist groups, including PKK/YPG, Daesh and FETÖ, at home and abroad, the MGK statement said.

About the 100th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, the council said: "The determination to consolidate the order established by the treaty, which has been the basis of peace and stability in our region for a century, has been confirmed in line with the interests of our nation."

The Treaty of Lausanne-signed by Türkiye on one side and Britain, France, Italy, Greece, and their allies on the other-recognized the modern Turkish state and replaced the 1920 Treaty of Sevres, an unfair pact imposed on the Ottoman Empire after World War I.

The council also discussed the latest developments in Africa and climate change, and also its effects that can trigger many issues, including irregular migration, and internal turmoil.

"It was stated that only the fair and sincere efforts of the international community and cooperation can bring a solution to this common problem of humanity," the statement said.

MGK calls for preventing ‘heinous acts’ that target Islam

The top security council also called for preventing the acts that target Islam under the "guise of freedom of expression."

The council said that states that do not fulfill their responsibilities in preventing "heinous acts" that are described as hate crimes by the U.N. and offend nearly 2 billion Muslims are asked to change their attitudes "as soon as possible" and fight together against attacks on sacred values.

Islamophobic figures or groups have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar desecration attempts in Northern Europe in recent months, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.