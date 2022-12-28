Having historical ties with the continent, Türkiye maintained its diplomatic, cultural, economic and security relations with African countries based on trust, friendship and win-win at the highest level in 2022.

While diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Africa continued with presidential and ministerial visits in 2022, many agreements on economic, commercial and cultural cooperation were signed.

The number of Turkish embassies in the continent, which was 12 in 2002, increased to 44 with the opening of a new representation office in Bissau in 2022. Türkiye's activities aimed at improving its relations and cooperation with the African continent in recent years make up one of the important basic principles of its multidimensional foreign policy.

The African continent, which has an active role in international diplomacy, has become an increasingly important actor on the global stage. The continent's economic, commercial and geopolitical values ​​attract investors from countries such as China, the United States, Russia, India and South Korea. Years of exploitation by Western countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal and Germany caused problems in Africa when it comes to trusting foreign investors.

Türkiye, which has a presence in the continent with the principle of "African solutions to Africa's problems," continues its activities in the continent in line with its historical, social, political and cultural background. It has become a reliable actor on the continent and increased its cooperation in the fields of economics and security, carrying out a political, humanitarian, economic and cultural-based foreign policy with African countries.

While the number of African embassies in Ankara was 10 at the beginning of 2008, it increased to 38 this December with the Senegalese Embassy inaugurated with the participation of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Türkiye aims to increase the number of embassies in the continent to 50 in the coming years.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited many African countries during his terms as prime minister and president and signed many joint projects to strengthen historical ties. Mutual high-level visits played an important role in maintaining the African Partnership Policy. Erdoğan ranked first among the leaders who visited Africa with 53 visits during his terms as premier and president.

This year, the president paid an official visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Feb. 20 at the invitation of President Felix Tshisekedi. Erdoğan, who went to Senegal on Feb. 21-22 at the invitation of Senegalese President Macky Sall, attended the opening of the 50,000-seat Senegal Stadium built by a Turkish company and the Dakar embassy building.

Erdoğan's visit to Guinea-Bissau, the third stop of his West Africa tour, was canceled due to his participation in the NATO Leaders' Summit. Erdoğan met with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo in Senegal.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu also visited Benin, Senegal, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2022.

Later, Erdoğan met with President Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio and President of Liberia George Weah, who were in Türkiye as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held on March 11-13. A total of 27 ministers from the African continent participated in the forum in Antalya.

Türkiye also hosted several African leaders this year. President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud paid an official visit to Türkiye on July 3-5 at Erdoğan's invitation.

The president hosted Denis Sassou N'Guesso, president of the Republic of Congo, who paid a visit to Türkiye on Sept. 2, in Istanbul. The relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

President of Senegal, Sall, who made an official visit to Türkiye on Dec. 21, held a joint press conference with Erdoğan.

The "Türkiye-Africa Media Summit" was held by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications on the occasion of Africa Day on May 25. Some 80 press members from 45 African countries attended the summit, which aims to cooperate and share experiences between Turkish and African media members.

African diplomats, managers of public institutions, academics, representatives from the private sector and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) also took part in the summit. On the occasion of Africa Day, the embassies of African countries held a reception in Ankara on May 27.

Çavuşoğlu attended the 8th International Dakar Forum for Peace and Security in Africa held in Dakar on Oct. 25. Speaking at the session titled "Global crises and sovereignty in Africa," the minister also signed a memorandum of understanding with Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall establishing a content partnership between the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the Dakar Forum.

Also, first lady Emine Erdoğan met with the ambassadors of African countries in Ankara, their spouses and members of the African Culture House at the Africa House program held at the Presidential Complex on Dec. 6 as part of World Volunteering Day.

Türkiye's opening up to Africa, which dates back to the action plan adopted in 1998, took shape in 2005 when it was declared the “Year of Africa” by Ankara and Türkiye was accorded observer status by the African Union the same year.

In a reciprocal move, the African Union declared Türkiye its strategic partner in 2008. The relations between Africa and Türkiye gained momentum when the first Türkiye-Africa Cooperation Summit was held in the commercial capital Istanbul with the participation of representatives from 50 African countries that year.

Türkiye’s engagement with the African continent has been gaining pace over the years. Since taking office nearly two decades ago, first serving as prime minister, Erdoğan has been fostering ties with Africa, presenting Türkiye as a fairer player than the continent’s former colonial powers.

Ankara has been highlighting the desire to advance relations with the continent based on a win-win relationship and equal partnership while observing mutual respect. Both sides have been vowing to tap into their greater potential for further expanding and deepening relations. Ankara has frequently reaffirmed that Türkiye’s approach in its ever-growing relations with African countries is based on equal partnership and a win-win principle, emphasizing the strong will to develop commercial ties further.