President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said Türkiye had consistently pursued a prudent, measured and diplomacy-first policy since the outbreak of attacks on Iran, emphasizing Ankara's efforts to promote regional stability and support diplomatic solutions.

Speaking at a news conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said the deal had brought relief to a region that had remained on edge for months.

"From the very first day of the attacks on Iran, we maintained a prudent, calm and diplomacy-first stance," Erdoğan said. "We did not succumb to provocations, nor did we abandon fairness."

The president stressed that Türkiye had worked to preserve its relations with neighboring countries while coordinating closely with allies and Gulf partners throughout the crisis.

"We were not among those pouring fuel on the fire of war; we were among those raising the voice of peace," Erdoğan said.

He noted that Ankara strongly supported mediation efforts led by Pakistan, alongside Qatar and Saudi Arabia, while remaining vigilant against attempts to deepen divisions in the region and drive wedges between neighboring nations.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye's presidential system had enabled state institutions to respond effectively to regional crises, arguing that the country's governance structure had become a key advantage during periods of instability.

Referring to the agreement announced between Washington and Tehran, Erdoğan described it as an important step toward ending hostilities and easing tensions across the broader Middle East.