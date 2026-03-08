Almost in the midst of a conflict grippping the region, Türkiye walks a thin line of neutrality. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that they would continue to maintain diplomatic contacts to help bring an end to the war launched by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

Speaking after an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Fidan said: " (Iranian President) Mr. Pezeshkian’s statement, 'We will not attack unless attacked. We apologize for attacking,' is a statement that we have emphasized," adding that various reservations have been made in Iran regarding this statement, but this is an internal matter within the Iranian system.

Emphasizing that Israel’s expansionist and divisive agenda is widely known, Fidan said: "Israel has adopted a strategy of causing instability, conflicts, and civil wars throughout the region. Together with our friendly and brotherly countries, we have adopted a peace-oriented policy against this approach.”

He also said Türkiye has maintained peace, security and stability despite the turmoil around it, attributing this to the sound foreign policy pursued under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Fidan will be joined by Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler on Tuesday at Parliament. The two ministers will inform lawmakers about the war, developments in the Middle East and measures Türkiye took against the spillover of the conflict. It is unclear whether the briefing by Güler and Fidan will be closed to the press, but briefings regarding national security are often closed to the press at the Turkish Parliament.

"I want to emphasize once again that we strongly condemn attacks targeting third countries," Fidan said in his remarks on Saturday, noting that attacks targeting Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain endanger the lives of innocent civilians and increase the risk of the war spreading.

He said using attacks on neighboring countries as a pressure tactic, unless directly attacked, is neither a sound war strategy nor beneficial for regional stability.

Fidan said Türkiye anticipated how Iran might respond to crises even before strikes by the U.S. and Israel. He added that Ankara had long advised Tehran to avoid targeting neighboring countries and to pursue dialogue with Washington about its nuclear dispute while preserving regional stability.

The foreign minister also said that it is not the right strategy to attack civilian and energy infrastructure of countries that do not allow their airspace to be used by others or the use of foreign military bases on their territory.

"This would only serve to further Israel’s expansionist agenda in the region. We have stated that this is not the right strategy,” the foreign minister added.

Fidan said a large majority of global public opinion supports ending the war, noting that some countries have taken open positions like Spain, while others raise the issue privately.

He said Türkiye is working to turn this international consensus into concrete diplomatic action, similar to the global stance seen during the State of Palestine recognition process at the U.N.

"The targeting of our country and Azerbaijan this week has once again shown how great the risk we face is," he said, adding that they have repeatedly reminded everyone that similar incidents should not be repeated.

Fidan also referred to a missile that was shot down entering Türkiye's airspace, saying the country does not easily fall for provocations and has no difficulty defending its security, but also knows the risks of being dragged into a wider conflict.

"If this were a missile that lost its course, that is one thing. But such incidents should happen only once. If there are going to be more, our advice is: Please be careful, no one in Iran should embark on such an adventure," he said, adding that despite years of sanctions and pressure on Iran, Türkiye has consistently maintained a principled, transparent stance and worked to promote peace and stability in the region.

He added that despite years of sanctions and pressure on Iran, Türkiye has repeatedly demonstrated its friendship, maintained a principled position and remained one of the few countries acting transparently and in line with clear principles.

Israel's intentions

Responding to a question about claims that the U.S. may be organizing Kurdish groups to help overthrow the Iranian government, Fidan said Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization and defense authorities are closely monitoring those activities.

He said he discussed the issue in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told him that Washington was not pursuing the effort.

Fidan, however, said Israel’s intentions in this regard were "no secret.”

"Israel has for many years adopted a strategy of using Kurdish groups in the region as proxy forces,” he said, adding that during current developments in Iran, Israeli circles have continued to signal their intention to use Kurdish groups in a similar manner.

He said it remains unclear how much the U.S. would support, distance itself from or remain neutral toward the strategy.

Fidan warned that any scenario aimed at triggering a civil war in Iran along ethnic or sectarian fault lines would be the most dangerous outcome.

"This would not only cause more suffering and loss of life among innocent civilians in Iran, but could also lead to millions of people being displaced and forced to flee to neighboring countries and beyond as refugees,” he said.

Fidan expressed hope that Kurdish opinion leaders in the region would avoid taking on such a historic responsibility.

He added that Türkiye is also maintaining contact with various regional actors, including Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani and other authorities.

"After Iraq and Syria, a prolonged period of uncertainty, war and instability in Iran would benefit no one,” he said, noting that Türkiye shares a border of more than 560 kilometers (348 miles) with Iran.

"Any internal crisis in such a large country would inevitably spread across the region with a multiplier effect. That is why we are seeking ways to prevent such a scenario and keep the situation under control,” Fidan added.

Turkic cooperation

Fidan said OTS members maintain cooperation based on mutual trust and have achieved concrete progress in areas such as the economy, culture and connectivity, while working closely to develop a common stance on global developments.

He warned that the international system is becoming increasingly unpredictable and that international law is being disregarded more frequently, stressing that greater solidarity among Turkic states is therefore becoming more important.

Fidan said OTS member states had adopted a statement regarding regional developments, noting that any attack targeting one member state would be a source of great concern for all members of the organization.

He thanked member countries for their strong support and solidarity in the face of attacks targeting Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

The foreign minister said the war in the region must end as soon as possible, stressing that diplomacy is the only viable solution.

"We have spent months trying to establish a negotiation table. Even today, we continue to say that diplomacy is the only option to resolve the problems,” he said.

Fidan warned that conflicts may benefit terror groups and threaten global energy security, and that Türkiye is closely monitoring the safety of its citizens and is maintaining full diplomatic and consular support in the region.

He also welcomed steps by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward lasting peace, saying they show that stability is beginning to take hold in the South Caucasus, and expressed hope that the momentum will soon lead to a permanent peace agreement.

He added that peace and stability in Afghanistan are crucial for the region, noting that several Turkic states border the country and that rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan are being closely monitored.

Fidan said ending the long-standing isolation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a shared historical responsibility.

He also emphasized strengthening energy security, connectivity and regional cooperation, including increasing infrastructure investments to enhance the East-West Middle Corridor across the Caspian region.

He said OTS members will continue working in close coordination to strengthen cooperation and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.