The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has completed an indictment against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 34 other officials, accusing them of crimes including genocide, crimes against humanity and torture over a raid on the Gaza-bound Sumud aid flotilla.

Turkish Prosecutors named Netanyahu and 34 other senior political and military figures as suspects for committing genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, looting and unlawful detention.

The case, initiated during the tenure of Justice Minister Akın Gürlek as Istanbul chief prosecutor, has now moved into the judicial phase following the acceptance of the indictment.

According to the prosecution, the operation against the Sumud Flotilla was not an isolated action but a “planned, organized and joint act” carried out at the highest levels of the Israeli state.

The flotilla, described as an international civilian initiative, was transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza when it was intercepted by Israeli forces. Armed personnel boarded the vessels, forcibly stopped their movement and detained civilians on board.

Victims were reportedly taken to Israel, held for a period of time and later deported. Testimonies included in the indictment describe physical violence, degrading treatment and prolonged coercion.

Prosecutors said the acts were systematic, pointing to injuries including fractures and concluding that the treatment amounted to torture under Turkish law.

The indictment also details the seizure of humanitarian aid supplies and personal belongings, which were allegedly taken by force by Israel and not returned, forming the basis for aggravated looting charges. Damage to ship equipment was also cited.

Crucially, prosecutors linked the flotilla raid to broader genocide in Gaza, arguing it forms part of a wider pattern of actions targeting civilians, including deprivation of basic needs and forced displacement.

On that basis, the suspects are charged not only with individual offenses but also under provisions related to crimes against humanity and genocide.

The prosecution emphasized Türkiye’s responsibility to investigate violations of fundamental rights regardless of where they occur, especially when its citizens are affected.

Given that the suspects are abroad, prosecutors requested that the trial proceed under fugitive procedures, allowing the case to move forward in their absence.