The Foreign Ministry expressed concern about a recent agreement signed by Ethiopia and Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

"We note with concern the Memorandum of Understanding for Partnership and Cooperation, which was signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland in Addis Ababa on January 1, 2024, without the knowledge and consent of the Government of Somalia," Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a statement.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia. We emphasize that this position is also a requirement of international law," said Keçeli said.

He said that Türkiye wishes for the settlement of disputes between Somalia and Somaliland through direct negotiations, reiterating Ankara's support for initiatives in this regard.

On Monday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi signed a MoU in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea through the port of Berbera in Somaliland.

Somalia rejected the move, calling it a threat to good neighborliness and a violation of its sovereignty.

Abiy's office hailed the pact as "historic," saying it is "intended to serve as a framework for the multisectoral partnership between the two sides."

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.