The Foreign Ministry condemned the recent armed attack on a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday.

The ministry expressed concern about the recent surge of tensions and violence, calling on all sides to take necessary steps to prevent further escalation.

The ministry also called for restraint and extended condolences to the families of the victims and the Israeli government and people, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Seven people were killed and 10 others were injured after a gunman opened fire on a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday.

The perpetrator went to a synagogue in the illegal Israeli settlement of Neve Yaakov at around 8:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. GMT) and opened fire, according to police.

The officers had shot at the assailant at the scene and "neutralized" him. Police later confirmed that he had been killed.