Türkiye expressed concern Wednesday over an attack targeting the Kormor natural gas field in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province, warning that such assaults threaten the country’s stability and prosperity.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a statement that Ankara “views with concern” the overnight strike on the facility, emphasizing that Türkiye “condemns all acts targeting civilian infrastructure.”

Keçeli noted that the Turkish Consulate General in Irbil had taken necessary measures to ensure the safety of Turkish nationals working at the site.

He reiterated Türkiye’s support for Iraq’s security and stability, calling for steps to prevent further attacks on critical civilian facilities.

Iraq said on Thursday said it would investigate a drone attack that forced a complete shutdown of supplies at a natural gas field in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) region, triggering widespread electricity outages across northern regions.

The strike late on Wednesday, the second in a week, caused a fire at one of the field's main facilities but resulted in no casualties, according to Iraqi authorities.

Kormor, in the KRG region, is one of northern Iraq's most productive natural gas fields, and its output is used to fuel power plants.