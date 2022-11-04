Türkiye on Friday condemned an attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry wished a "prompt recovery" to Khan, who was injured in the leg during the assualt, and conveyed its condolences over the death of a Pakistani citizen who died in the attack.

"We strongly condemn the attack that targeted Mr. Imran Khan, former prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at a political rally yesterday (Nov. 3) that has left one person dead," said the ministry.

"Türkiye attaches importance to peace and stability of Pakistan and will always continue to stand by friendly and brotherly Pakistan," the statement further said.

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province, wounding him in the leg. He was transported to a hospital in Lahore and is said to be in stable condition.

Leaders of his party, the Pakistan Justice Movement (PTI), said it was a planned assassination attempt, and have accused the prime minister, interior minister and an intelligence official of being involved in the attack.

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan has held a series of anti-government rallies for "real freedom," and has alleged that he was removed in a U.S.-sponsored conspiracy. The coalition government and Washington have denied the claims.

Last week, Khan started his "long march" protest toward the capital Islamabad to demand early elections. But Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's government said there would be no early vote, and the next elections will be held as scheduled, in late 2023.