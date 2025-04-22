Türkiye on Monday condemned a deadly terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed multiple civilian lives and left many others injured.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed deep sorrow over the incident, which took place on April 22, and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and many others were injured in a terrorist attack which targeted civilians in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement read.

The ministry strongly condemned the “heinous” act and wished a swift recovery to those injured in the attack.

No further details were immediately available regarding the perpetrators or the motive behind the attack.

At least 20 people are feared dead after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday.

The attack took place in the Pahalgam area, located roughly 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the regional capital, Srinagar.

The Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir has long been at the center of a bitter territorial dispute between India and Pakistan. It was the only Muslim-majority state in predominantly Hindu India before its autonomy was revoked in 2019.

Many in the region have called for either full independence or unification with Pakistan, which controls a smaller portion of the territory and, like India, claims it in its entirety.