Türkiye on Friday condemned a terrorist attack near a mosque in Kohat, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, that killed several people during Friday prayers, offering condolences to the Pakistani people.

"We condemn the terrorist attack carried out during Friday prayers near a mosque in the city of Kohat, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We pray for Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan,” it added.

At least 21 people, including five civilians and 16 police officers, were killed and over 70 others were wounded in a suicide bombing targeting a police compound in northwestern Pakistan during Friday prayers, according to local media.

The casualties occurred when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the Old Police Lines gate in the Kohat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a senior police official said, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

Police said six "terrorists," including a suicide bomber, were also killed in the explosion. In a statement, police said a clearance operation was underway.

The explosion left a crater outside the mosque in the police compound.