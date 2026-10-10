Türkiye on Friday strongly condemned Houthi attacks on two major airports in Saudi Arabia, warning that strikes targeting civilians and critical infrastructure risk further escalating regional tensions and reaffirming its solidarity with Riyadh.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry denounced the attacks targeting Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia and King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Ankara called for an immediate end to attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure, warning that continued violence could further destabilize the region.

"These attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure and leading to a further escalation of tensions in the region must cease immediately," the ministry said.

Reaffirming Türkiye's support for Saudi Arabia, the ministry stressed the importance of resolving regional disputes through peaceful means.

"We once again emphasize our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterate our call for existing disputes to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

Separately, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran condemned the strikes, describing them as unacceptable acts that threaten regional peace and stability.

Duran said the attacks, which caused civilian deaths and injuries, risked fueling further tensions across the region.

"These attacks, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, are unacceptable acts that threaten peace and stability in the region and escalate tensions," he said.

He emphasized that Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, remains committed to preventing new conflicts and promoting diplomatic solutions to regional disputes.

The communications director also reiterated Ankara's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and offered condolences to the victims' families while wishing the injured a swift recovery.