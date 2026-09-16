Türkiye on Wednesday strongly condemned a Houthi drone attack targeting the holy city of Mecca, reaffirming its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Ankara once again stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia following the attack.

Türkiye also warned that such attacks threaten regional stability and security, calling for them to end immediately.

The ministry urged all sides to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions in the region.

The statement came amid a sharp rise in hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis. Saudi authorities had issued emergency warnings for Mecca, Jeddah and Taif a day earlier following a series of missile and drone attacks, while Riyadh vowed a firm response to strikes that wounded civilians and targeted cities and infrastructure.

The latest incident marked a further escalation after the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a suspected Houthi drone headed toward Mecca. The Houthis disputed the Saudi account.