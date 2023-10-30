Türkiye condemned in strongest terms the Israeli airstrike on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

"There is no explanation for such an attack, which was carried out despite the fact that all necessary information, including the coordinates of the aforementioned hospital, which happens to be the only cancer hospital in Gaza, was shared with Israeli authorities in advance," the ministry said.

The ministry reiterated once again that Israel's "inhumane attacks" explicitly violate international law and aim to strip Palestinians of the most basic rights and that it needs to stop indiscriminately targeting the residents of Gaza en masse.

Israeli jets targeted the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, the blockaded enclave's only hospital for cancer patients on Monday.

"Israeli warplanes bombed the third floor of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only hospital in Gaza for cancer patients," Dr. Subhi Skaik told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He added that the Israeli bombing "caused extensive damage, as a fire broke out in the floor before being contained."

Skaik also said the Israeli bombing damaged some of the electromechanical systems, as well as exposed medical staff and patients alike to danger.

In an earlier statement, he said that the Israeli army had repeatedly bombed the vicinity of the hospital in recent days.

The Turkish government funded the construction of the hospital in the period between 2011-2017, making it the largest hospital in Palestine with an area of 34,800 square meters (375,000 square feet) over six floors and with a capacity of 180 beds.