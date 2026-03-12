Türkiye condemned Israel’s attacks on Lebanon that have displaced nearly one million people, calling them a grave violation of international humanitarian law and warning that the assaults are deepening regional instability.

In a statement published Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said Israel’s actions demonstrate an expansionist approach that is further destabilizing the region.

Ankara also warned that the Netanyahu government should not be allowed to continue in Lebanon the destructive policies it has pursued in Gaza.

Türkiye reaffirmed its solidarity with Lebanon, saying it will continue to stand with the Lebanese people and government against attacks that threaten the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.