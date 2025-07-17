Türkiye on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s reported attempts to change the historical and legal status of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, calling it a violation of international law and an assault on Palestinian rights and human values.

“We reject Israel’s attempts to alter the status of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron and to usurp the authority of the Palestinian people,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry urged relevant United Nations agencies, particularly UNESCO, along with the broader international community, to take concrete steps to stop what it described as Israel’s illegal and provocative actions.

The Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the Cave of the Patriarchs, is one of the most sacred sites for Muslims and has been a flashpoint in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories for decades.

Türkiye emphasized that any unilateral moves by Israel to change the character or administrative authority of the site would further inflame tensions in the region and undermine efforts for peace and coexistence.