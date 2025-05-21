Türkiye on Thursday strongly condemned an incident in which Israeli forces opened fire on a group of diplomats visiting the West Bank city of Jenin, including a representative from the Turkish Consulate-General in Jerusalem.

In a sharply worded statement, the Foreign Ministry said the attack endangered the lives of diplomatic officials and marked yet another example of Israel’s disregard for international law and basic human rights.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the opening of fire by Israeli soldiers on a group of diplomats, including an official from the Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem, during their visit to the city of Jenin,” the ministry said. “This attack, which endangered the lives of diplomats, is yet another demonstration of Israel’s systematic disregard for international law and human rights.”

The statement emphasized that targeting diplomats not only poses a direct threat to their safety but also undermines the principles of mutual respect and trust that form the foundation of international relations.

Ankara called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

“This attack must be investigated without delay, and those responsible must be held accountable,” the ministry added.

Türkiye also urged the international community to condemn the act and take concrete measures to address what it described as Israel’s ongoing culture of impunity.

“We call on the international community to condemn this dangerous act in the strongest possible terms and to take concrete steps to bring an end to Israel's impunity,” the statement concluded.

The incident comes amid growing international criticism of Israel’s genocidal policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.