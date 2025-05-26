Türkiye on Monday strongly condemned a series of provocative actions by Israeli officials and settlers in occupied East Jerusalem, including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by a member of the Israeli government and the display of the Israeli flag at the holy site by a member of parliament.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry denounced the actions of extremist settlers who engaged in provocative behavior during a march organized in Jerusalem, describing the incidents as part of a broader campaign to alter the historical and demographic identity of the occupied Palestinian territories.

“These actions are a manifestation of Israel’s ongoing policies of genocide, forced displacement against the Palestinian people, and attempts to annex occupied Palestinian lands,” the statement read.

The statement emphasized that such efforts by the Netanyahu government will not alter the legal and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which holds deep religious and cultural significance for Muslims worldwide.

Türkiye reiterated its firm opposition to any attempts to change the status quo in Jerusalem and called on the international community to take a clear stance against Israel’s escalating violations in the occupied territories.