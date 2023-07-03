Türkiye strongly condemns the Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin and calls on Tel Aviv to act with common sense and stop such actions, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Noting that Ankara is deeply concerned about the escalation of a new wave of violence in the region amid ongoing tensions, the ministry said it urges Israeli authorities to act with common sense and stop such actions.

The ministry also extended condolences for the Palestinians killed in the recent violence by Israeli forces and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured as Israel launched one of the largest military raids in the last two decades on the occupied West Bank's Jenin on Monday.