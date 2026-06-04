Türkiye on Thursday condemned Israel's decision to approve the construction of new illegal settlement units in the occupied West Bank, warning that the move undermines international efforts aimed at achieving a two-state solution.

The Foreign Ministry said the Netanyahu government continues to target the foundations of a two-state solution by expanding land-grab policies in the occupied West Bank and encouraging settler violence against Palestinians.

The ministry stressed that Israel's occupation and annexation policies should not be allowed to further escalate regional tensions or deepen the fragile situation on the ground.

Calling on the international community to act, Türkiye urged governments and international organizations to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities to prevent further violations of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Israel has intensified operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its military campaign in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinians view the escalation – including killings, arrests, displacement, and settlement expansion – as a step toward formal annexation of the territory.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.