Türkiye strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, calling it a “terrorist act” that gravely violates international law and endangers innocent civilians.

The flotilla had set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza when Israeli forces intercepted the civilian vessels.

In a statement Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said the assault deliberately targeted peaceful activists acting without violence, exposing the “fascist and militarist policies” of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“This attack, which targeted civilians moving peacefully without resorting to violence, proves that the genocidal Netanyahu government’s fascist and militarist policies condemning Gaza to famine are not limited to Palestinians, but also target anyone resisting Israel’s oppression,” the statement read.

Türkiye voiced hope that the incident would not undermine efforts toward securing a cease-fire in Gaza. The ministry noted that Ankara has been coordinating with other countries whose nationals were also aboard the flotilla. Steps are being taken to secure the immediate release of detained citizens and other passengers, while legal avenues will be pursued to hold those responsible accountable.

The statement also called on the United Nations and international organizations to act without delay to lift Israel’s “unlawful blockade” of Gaza, ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, and guarantee freedom of navigation in the region.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which departed from Barcelona earlier this month, includes activists from around the world seeking to break Israel’s blockade and draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.