Türkiye on Friday condemned Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland region as an independent state, calling the move a breach of international law.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on social media platform X that the decision amounted to "interference in Somalia's internal affairs," stressing that it targeted the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"This step further destabilizes the fragile balance in the region," he added.

Duran also characterized Israel's position as "one of the irresponsible acts" of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government, "which has a dark record of genocide and occupation," and said the move undermines ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

"I believe the international community must take a united stance against such initiatives that risk escalating tensions and security threats in the Horn of Africa," he said.

He further reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to stand by Somalia.

"Türkiye will continue to strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our fraternal country Somalia," he concluded.

Earlier on Friday, Israel recognized Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and unity.