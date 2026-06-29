Türkiye on Monday strongly condemned Israel's latest strikes in southern Syria, saying the attacks violated Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, endangered civilians and undermined efforts to restore stability, as both the Foreign Ministry and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran called on the international community to take action.

The Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's recent attacks on the Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, describing them as a clear violation of Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law and the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

The ministry said the strikes endangered the security of civilians and their property while further worsening humanitarian conditions in the region. It warned that the attacks threatened Syria's progress since December 2024 and jeopardized broader regional stability.

Calling on the international community to act, the ministry urged governments to fulfill their responsibilities to stop what it described as Israel's unlawful attacks targeting Syria's stability.

Separately, Communications Director Duran also condemned Israel's latest attacks, saying they targeted Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability.

Duran said the strikes constituted a clear violation of international law and existing agreements, endangered civilian lives and sabotaged efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

He stressed that the international community must assume responsibility and take immediate steps against what he described as Israel's lawless actions threatening regional security.

Duran added that under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Türkiye would continue to regard the protection of Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity as a fundamental prerequisite for regional peace and security.