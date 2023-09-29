The Foreign Ministry condemned the recent terrorist attack targeting worshippers in a mosque in Pakistan's Baluchistan province on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said it is with deep sorrow that it learned about the attack, which took place in a mosque in the Mastung region, where over 50 people lost their lives and more than 100 others were injured.

The ministry noted that Türkiye shares the pain of the Pakistani government and the people and strongly condemns the treacherous attack, which targeted a place of worship on a blessed day.

It also pledged to stand in solidarity with Pakistan against terrorists and will support its anti-terror struggle.

Around 500 people had gathered for a procession from the mosque to celebrate the birth of the prophet, also known as Mawlid an-Nabi, an occasion marked by rallies and the distribution of free meals.