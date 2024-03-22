The Foreign Ministry said Türkiye condemns the terrorist attack on a concert hall in Russia's capital Moscow on Friday, which killed at least 40 people and injured 100 others.

In a statement, the ministry said Ankara strongly condemns the abhorrent attack, which targeted innocent civilians.

It also said Türkiye extends its deepest condolences to the Russian people and the Russian government.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that Ankara condemns the "heinous terrorist attack" in Moscow, and extends condolences to the Russian nation, government.