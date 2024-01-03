The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Iran's Kerman on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Türkiye condemns the terrorist attacks in the strongest terms and offered condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and the government of Iran while wishing God's mercy "to those who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to those who were injured."

At least 103 people were killed and 173 others injured when two explosions ripped through a crowd commemorating slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing on Wednesday.