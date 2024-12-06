Ankara on Friday confirmed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would meet with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Doha on Saturday for talks on the escalating civil war in Syria.

Syrian anti-regime fighters have made their biggest battlefield gains since the civil war began 13 years ago, striking a devastating blow to Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad.

After years of being locked behind frozen front lines, the fighters, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), captured the main northern city of Aleppo last week before pushing as far south as the center of Hama and Homs, taking the strategic cities for the first time this week.

Türkiye, Russia and Iran have regularly held talks on Syria's future in a trilateral format as part of what is known as the Astana peace process. While NATO member Türkiye backs the political and armed opposition, Russia and Iran support Assad.

The source said the three ministers were expected to meet on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on Saturday within the framework of the Astana process but did not provide further information.

On Monday, Fidan, speaking alongside his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi after their talks in Ankara, said that a new effort would be made to revive the Astana process.

Since the start of the renewed conflict, Ankara has called on Assad to engage with the Syrian people for a political solution. It has denied any involvement in the HTS-led operation, whom it considers a terrorist group, and said it did not want to see a new migrant wave heading toward its borders.