Vice President Fuat Oktay extended Türkiye's congratulations to the newly-crowned British King Charles III after attending the country's first coronation service since 1953.

"We attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the U.K. I extend my congratulations to King Charles III, the Royal family, the people and the government of the U.K. I believe that Türkiye-U.K. relations will become even stronger in the new period," Oktay said on Twitter.

The Archbishop of Canterbury crowned King Charles III by placing the 360-year-old Saint Edward's Crown on the monarch's head in a lavish coronation ceremony in London on Saturday as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

It was the final mile of a seven-decade journey for Charles from heir to monarch.

To the royal family and government, the occasion – code-named Operation Golden Orb – is a display of heritage, tradition and spectacle unmatched around the world.