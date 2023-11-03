Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun criticized Israel for intentionally targeting journalists in Gaza after another Palestinian journalist was killed on Friday.

"The incident took place only about half an hour after he was live on TV reporting from the ground. I want to send my deepest condolences to his loved ones, most of whom have been massacred by this cowardly attack," Altun said on X.

His remarks came after Mohammad Abu Hattab, a Palestinian correspondent, was killed by an Israeli strike along with 11 members of his family.

"Israel's intentional targeting of journalists has continued unabated. Since Oct. 7th, some 38 news professionals have lost their lives. Such a high number is unprecedented.

"This is clearly due to Israel's systematic campaign to deprive the world of an accurate picture of what is happening on the ground. This terror must stop. The "civilized world" must come to its senses by opposing this madness!" Altun said.

He added that Israel's "indiscriminate" attacks against civilians in Gaza have created "apocalyptic scenes" with thousands of civilian deaths, which include children, women, the elderly, healthcare workers, and journalists.

"Dehumanization of Gazans has reached unimaginable levels. Israel is also trying to muzzle any authentic voices from the ground by shamelessly attacking reporters who are only doing their job.

"It appears that the freedom of the press and the world's right to accurate information mean nothing to the Israeli authorities. They clearly want only their depiction and version of the events to be propagated by media organizations. The international community has failed to call out Israel about its attacks against the press, but it must still do so even if it's too late for many of our colleagues," Altun stressed.

He reiterated Türkiye's call on Israel to end its campaign against journalists and civilians, saying: "We condemn their efforts to silence those who are trying to report the truth from the ground."

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) strongly condemned Israel's attack on Friday, saying that it amounts to war crimes.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Nearly 10,800 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,227 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for Gaza's 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.

The country's former Prime Minister Yair Lapid recently criticized foreign media outlets for showing "both sides of the story."

"The media cannot bring both sides of the story, if you do that, you are only bringing one. Hamas's side," he said.