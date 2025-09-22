Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said Monday that the International Court of Justice’s precautionary measures against Israel under the U.N. Genocide Convention remain unenforced.

Speaking at the 20th International Forensic Medicine Days, held at the Justice Foundation for Strengthening the Judiciary (ATGV) Training and Social Facility in Antalya, Türkiye's southern city on the Mediterranean, Tunç stressed that the ongoing genocide in Gaza over the past two years has exposed the ineffectiveness of international law and eroded the credibility of international courts.

"The decisions exist only on paper. Who will enforce them? The U.N. Security Council... Why are they not enforced? Because there is no just structure," he added.

Highlighting that even humanitarian aid and ceasefire proposals are vetoed, the International Criminal Court stated that arrest warrants exist, "yet these perpetrators travel the world and are applauded in the parliaments of countries that present themselves as democratic. This is a double standard. It undermines trust in international law and international courts and erodes it entirely."

Tunç emphasized that one of humanity's oldest pursuits throughout history has been the search for truth and that the realization of justice requires uncovering all aspects of that truth.

He underlined the vital role of forensic medicine in revealing the truth during trials, saying: "Safeguards the right to a fair trial and strengthens public confidence in the law.

Describing it as an "inseparable complement to the law, bringing the light of science to the scales of justice,” he noted that evidence such as fingerprints, DNA, or autopsy reports can unlock even the most complex cases, ensuring justice, public trust, and the rule of law.

Tunç said the Turkish Ministry of Justice has significantly expanded the Forensic Medicine Institution over the last 23 years, increasing staff from 802 in 2002 to 3,190 across multiple specialties, placing it among the world's leading institutions.

He pointed out the expansion of specialty boards from five to 11 and the establishment of a Forensic Informatics Department.

'Over 65,000 innocent people have been killed in full view of the world”

"Over the past two years in Gaza, genocide crimes have been committed that go beyond mere human rights violations," he said.

He stressed that for over a century, human rights violations in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, have persisted in full view of the world, continuing:

"Unfortunately, over 65,000 innocent people have been killed in full view of the world," and noted that most victims are women and children, criticizing the West’s "hypocrisy” for remaining silent on Gaza while claiming to defend rights and freedoms.

Public outrage, he said, is growing worldwide, and with Türkiye pressing for a two-state solution, more countries are now formally recognizing Palestine.

Tunc added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will address all humanity at the United Nations General Assembly in the U.S., reiterating: "The world is bigger than five. The world needs justice. A more just world is possible. Where human rights violations exist, genocide is being committed; we, as leaders, cannot remain silent.”