Turkish officials strongly condemned Israel’s strike on a Hamas negotiating team in Doha, denouncing it as a violation of international law, an attack on Qatar’s sovereignty, and clear evidence that Tel Aviv seeks to prolong war and commit genocide rather than pursue peace.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the attack represented “a blatant violation” of international law, Qatar’s sovereignty, and human conscience, stressing it undermined all efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

“I strongly condemn the attack carried out by Israel against the Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar,” Duran said in a statement on social media. “This attack, which is far removed from state tradition, blatantly violates international law, Qatar’s sovereignty, and human conscience, while sabotaging all efforts toward peace and stability in the region," Duran said, adding that it also proves that Israel does not want peace, but rather intends to continue committing genocide and shedding the blood of innocent civilians.

Duran continued by saying that the international community must no longer remain silent against Israel’s aggressive policies, but stand by law and justice.

"In the face of this barbarism, we must unite and put forward a common will for a future where peace will prevail," Duran said, as he reiterated Türkiye's solidarity with Palestine and Qatar.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also strongly condemned the attack, calling on international institutions and responsible nations to take action.

“The Netanyahu administration, which is being tried for genocide, continues to add new unlawful actions to its record,” Yılmaz said in a statement on social media. “Israel’s attack in Doha, the capital of Qatar, is a clear violation of international law. We strongly condemn and denounce this attack, which threatens the security of our friendly and brotherly Qatar, a country that always prioritizes peaceful solutions and diplomacy," he said.

Yılmaz continued by saying that Israel's assault targeting Qatar’s territorial integrity and sovereignty also deals a blow to peaceful diplomacy based on mediation in resolving conflicts.

"We call on international institutions and all countries acting with responsibility to take effective action against Israel’s aggression and reckless actions that threaten regional stability and peace.”

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also issued a harsh condemnation, describing the strike as “a vile attack” and an “open violation” of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty.

“I strongly condemn the heinous airstrike launched today by the genocidal Netanyahu government against Doha, the capital of Qatar,” Kurtulmuş said in a statement on social media.

“This vile attack is a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of our brotherly Qatar. Just as in its unlawful military operations against Syria, Yemen and Iran, Israel has once again demonstrated that it does not want peace, tranquility and stability in the Middle East by striking Qatar, which has been making great efforts for peace, while cease-fire negotiations are ongoing," Kurtulmuş said, adding that Netanyahu and "his gang" have once again proven that they are a barbaric administration deprived of justice, peace and humanity.

Türkiye has repeatedly affirmed its solidarity with Qatar and its mediation role in cease-fire talks, while highlighting that Israel’s strikes amount to expansionist aggression and state terrorism in the region.