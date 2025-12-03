Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned a statement issued in the name of the “Barzani Headquarters Spokesperson” that targeted Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli, calling the remarks unacceptable in both tone and substance.

In a written statement, the ministry said the declaration released on Dec. 2 contained unfounded claims and used disrespectful, provocative language. Ankara said it had formally requested an explanation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leadership and demanded immediate action against those responsible.

The diplomatic tension comes as KDP President Masoud Barzani visited Türkiye’s southeastern Şırnak province, where his appearances drew close political and public attention.

Barzani traveled to the district of Cizre to attend the “4th International Melaye Ciziri Symposium,” organized in cooperation with the Şırnak Governor's Office, Şırnak University and the Cizre District Governor’s Office. During his visit, he stopped at Cizre Asri Cemetery to visit the mausoleum of Mem û Zin as well as the grave of Kurdish politician Şerafettin Elçi.

Barzani was accompanied by Şırnak Governor Birol Ekici, DEM Party spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan, DEM Party Şırnak deputies Mehmet Zeki Irmez and Nevroz Uysal Aslan, Presidential Chief Adviser Gülşen Orhan, Cizre District Governor Ahmet Vezir Baycar and Şırnak Mayor Mehmet Yarka.

The Foreign Ministry said it expects KDP leadership to promptly clarify the origin of the disputed statement and hold those responsible accountable, stressing that such rhetoric is incompatible with friendly relations and mutual respect.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said an investigation was launched into the armed guards accompanying Barzani during his visit