Türkiye on Thursday said it was “determined” to work with “sister nation” Pakistan for global and regional peace and stability.

The Pakistani Embassy in Ankara celebrated the 84th National Day, commemorating the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution in 1940, which laid the groundwork for a separate homeland for Muslims.

Speaking at the event, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler emphasized Pakistan's significant strategic importance regionally and globally, highlighting its role in fostering peace, stability and confidence.

He expressed Türkiye's appreciation for Pakistan's efforts in these areas and stressed the exceptional place Pakistan holds in the hearts and minds of the Turkish people. The minister underscored the deep-rooted bonds, common values and friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan, which guide their shared future.

Güler stressed the mutual support during tough times and the strength of their togetherness in the face of challenges and natural disasters. The minister touted Pakistan as a credible and trustworthy partner in international relations, with bilateral relations at “an ideal level.”

He emphasized a commitment to enhancing military cooperation and defense industry collaboration, citing ongoing projects and mutual trust as catalysts for future cooperation. The minister reaffirmed Türkiye's determination to strengthen bonds and collaborate with Pakistan for regional and global peace and stability, expressing confidence in the enduring friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.

Also speaking at the event, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat expressed great satisfaction with the current state of economic cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan, alongside “excellent political relations.”

"Trade volume has surpassed $1 billion (TL 32 billion) in the last three years, with the belief that the recently enacted free trade agreement will further boost bilateral trade. The goal is to reach a bilateral trade volume of $5 billion, as set by leaders," he said.

He noted that Türkiye ranks among the largest foreign investors in Pakistan, with over $1 billion in direct foreign investment, and that Turkish companies in various sectors contribute significantly to Pakistan's economy through both exports and employment.

Additionally, he noted that construction services are increasingly becoming a prominent area of collaboration, with Turkish contractors undertaking 72 projects worth $3.4 billion to date.

He expressed his intention to visit Pakistan with a large delegation of Turkish businesspeople in the near future, aiming to conduct the second meeting of the Joint Task Force platform. "This platform, proposed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, will play a vital role in coordinating current and potential areas of economic cooperation between the two countries," he added.

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy favorable relations. The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the primary platform at the leadership level, which has been instrumental in further cementing bilateral relations.

Ankara and Islamabad have strengthened bilateral defense and security cooperation in recent years. In October 2018, the Pakistan Navy commissioned a 17,000-ton fleet tanker built in collaboration with a Turkish defense company in the southern port city of Karachi.

It was the largest warship ever constructed at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works. The project was completed in collaboration with the Turkish defense contractor STM.

In July 2018, Ankara won a multibillion-dollar tender to supply four corvettes to the Pakistan Navy, in what was dubbed as the largest-ever export deal in the Turkish defense industry's history by then-Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli.

Commitment to peace, prosperity

Pakistan's Ambassador to Ankara Yousaf Junaid highlighted the historical significance of March 23, marking the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution in 1940, which laid the groundwork for a separate homeland for Muslims. Under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan's founding fathers realized their vision within seven years through determination and sacrifice.

"Despite facing challenges, Pakistan has displayed resilience and determination, progressing significantly since its inception," he said. The ambassador emphasized Pakistan's foreign policy, characterized by friendliness, goodwill and a commitment to peace and prosperity. He reiterated Pakistan's stance of standing in solidarity with oppressed people globally.

Over seven decades, Pakistan has prioritized inclusivity, sustainability, a progressive mindset, gender equality and human rights. The ambassador highlighted Pakistanis' achievements across various fields and pledged continued collaboration with international partners for national and regional development.