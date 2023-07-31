Türkiye's Naval Forces Command detected at least 28 unexploded artillery shells in the Black Sea, local authorities in Istanbul said Monday.

Investigations conducted by the underwater defense forces revealed that the objects were unexploded artillery shells, the governor's office said in a statement.

Off northeastern Istanbul province, a diving team on Sunday retrieved some of the objects that had been encircled in a security parameter following reports of their presence two days earlier.

"At least 28 pieces of ammunition were detected. Out of the identified munitions, eight of them, which could be safely brought ashore, were taken to the SAS Group Command for identification and disposal," it said.

Noting that underwater defense forces continued to sweep the area, the statement said the disposal of the identified munitions would be carried out on Wednesday "after necessary safety measures have been taken."

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of laying mines in the Black Sea, and in late March, Turkish and Romanian military diving teams defused stray mines around their waters.

Maritime officials say the risk of coming across floating mines in the major Black Sea shipping route is adding to perils for merchant ships sailing in the region, and governments must ensure safe passage to keep supply chains running.

The Black Sea is bordered by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Türkiye, as well as Ukraine and Russia, which have been at war since President Vladimir Putin's troops invaded the country's southern neighbor.