Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications Monday quashed recent allegations regarding the response from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquake tremors that claimed at least 56,000 lives in 11 Turkish provinces and northwestern Syria.

In its bulletin released weekly to counter disinformation, the directorate debunked with a detailed outline of the immediate aftermath the claim that the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) “asked the TSK for help 36 hours after the earthquakes and the army was late in responding to search and rescue efforts."

“This claim does not reflect the truth,” the directorate said. “The National Defense Ministry and the Presidency of the General Staff immediately demanded reports from its units on the ground, ordered the army and the TSK Humanitarian Aid Brigade into action and by 4:30 a.m., the 2nd Armored Brigade Command in the Kahramanmaraş province was taking earthquake victims into the safe zone inside the barracks.”

It added that by 5 a.m., the 2nd Border Regiment Command in Hatay’s Antakya district began to search and rescue efforts, as well as helping the people in the region.

“Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at 5:10 a.m. to submit the first report, saying three privates were killed under the rubble in Hatay and that he and his command committee would head to the city,” the directorate noted.

At 5:45 a.m., the barracks of the 2nd Army Commandership personnel were evacuated in order to make room for the victims and the personnel was directed to the disaster zone to assist with rescue operations.

From 7 a.m. onward, ambulance planes, helicopters, frigates and planes laden with soldiers and aid materials took off from Ankara, Kayseri, Izmir, Istanbul and the open Mediterranean Sea for the stricken region, the directorate said.

“At 10 a.m., the 8th Commando Regiment in Antakya, also hit by the tremors, began search and rescue,” it added.

“Akar, Chief of the General Staff Yaşar Güler and Commander of the Land Forces Musa Avsever arrived in Hatay via land routes before noon and the 2nd Army Commandership supplied its first reinforcement unit at 1 p.m. to the Nurdağı district of Şanlıurfa,” it explained.

Moreover, the Turkish military set up an aerial aid corridor to pour supplies into the disaster zone while 28 Turkish jets made 134 sortie flights to bring personnel and vehicle on Feb. 6 alone, it concluded.

‘Sensitivity during disaster’

Meanwhile, the head of the directorate, Fahrettin Altun, on Tuesday also emphasized the need for “sensitivity” in journalism in times of disaster and crisis in order to inform the public accurately.

"During disaster times, informing the public quickly, accurately, reliably and transparently is vital as emergency response and effective aid organization," Altun told the panel discussion, "We Hear Your Voice: Journalism Panel in Disaster and Crisis Regions," in Ankara.

"In this process, it is also a necessity to combat disinformation," Altun emphasized.

Türkiye sees the importance of this particularly after the Feb. 6 earthquakes, he added.

Stressing that Türkiye witnessed "systematic disinformation and black propaganda attempts," Altun said: "We encountered situations such as unconfirmed posts interrupting search and rescue activities and costing human lives."

"Undoubtedly, journalism in times of disaster and crisis requires a different sensitivity. Therefore, the media should act with the responsibility of a 'solutions partner' in such cases," he underscored.

"First, we should keep in mind that unconfirmed information has a poisoning effect on the disaster and crisis environment because false information that is spread intentionally or unconsciously can cost a human life," the communications director said.

Altun called on media institutions to give importance to disaster reporting as a field of expertise and strengthen the infrastructure in this particular field.