Türkiye’s top diplomat explained what shaped the country’s foreign policies, especially in the region, as he met businesspeople and representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in the central Turkish province of Aksaray on Sunday.

The country has emerged as a significant power broker and diplomatic actor in recent years. Its location and historic ties with regional countries further propelled its diplomatic profile. Fidan says they were pursuing a dynamic, active foreign policy that prioritized cessation of conflicts in the immediate region. “Be it exertion of force, our national security activities, counterterrorism efforts, all aim to ensure stability, peace and calm in the region,” he said.

Fidan said Türkiye was “a roof” for its nation, a strong fortress, but also provided a “shade” for many other peoples and states. “You will see when you travel abroad what Türkiye means to others. You will see that people expect a great deal from Türkiye in the Balkans, the Middle East and the Caucasus. This is normal. In every region with nation states, there is a state acting as a driving force. It has a robust industry, a strong population, good security, a free environment for businesses, education, health care and telecommunications. It takes time to provide infrastructure for a country with a population above 85 million people and such a country, whether it accepts it or not, is a natural guardian for other countries in its immediate vicinity. This is an extra responsibility for us,” he said.

“Our political movement started locally, reflected itself in foreign policy and we have to adhere to a foreign policy mindset that not only advances and prioritizes Türkiye’s own interests but brings peace and stability to the region,” he added.

The minister noted that Türkiye had new areas of engagement that went beyond trade and investment, and they were treading a political line, a delicate political balance. “When we provide even a little military assistance to countries in need from time to time, we can see the impact it has, especially in the fight against terrorism. Türkiye has extensive experience in counterterrorism. It has developed capabilities in intelligence, operational capacities and defense industry products,” the former intelligence chief said. He said their assistance to others went beyond the target countries. “For instance, when we provide support to Somalia for counterterrorism, it also influences other African countries,” he said.

Fidan said Türkiye had little support in its fight against terrorism, especially from “so-called allies in the West.” “Over the years, we saw that many of them were, even if indirectly, offering support to those against us,” he said. He stated that they adopted a new approach to regional issues. “We provide help to states in need regardless of the ethnicity of their population, or sect, religion, etc. If we can sincerely do something for those who expect support from us, we do it. When you act like this, you rise ahead in the world. Discord, instability and chaos do not spread. You contribute more to peace and stability,” he stated.

The minister also noted shifts in the dynamics of the region and their approach. “In the past, the region would await a superpower to resolve its problems. Now, we are building a culture in which we solve our own problems,” he underlined.